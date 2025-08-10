The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Raised by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,451 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 1.1% of SouthState Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 736,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $88,992,000 after buying an additional 67,853 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 167,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,891,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $349,284,000 after purchasing an additional 144,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $131.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.71 and a 1 year high of $135.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

