Fiduciary Family Office LLC Buys New Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.9% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 98,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after buying an additional 32,694 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 76.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,266.44. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.18.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $534.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $595.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $559.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $565.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

