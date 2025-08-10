ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,370,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 39,601 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.1% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.19% of ConocoPhillips worth $248,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 187,349 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,631,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,539 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $93.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $118.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.63.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

