Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1,277.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,535 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,681 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.75.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $250.04 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $260.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $702.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

