Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,089 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $19,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEE. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 586.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AEE opened at $101.41 on Friday. Ameren Corporation has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

