iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by ESL Trust Services LLC

ESL Trust Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,739,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 24,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,840,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $445.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $423.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $448.79. The firm has a market cap of $116.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

