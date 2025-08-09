First Western Trust Bank Sells 2,542 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

First Western Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 0.3% of First Western Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 27.2% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 68,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 145,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 100.3% in the first quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $133.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.21. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.22 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The company has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.08.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

