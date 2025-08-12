Wall Street Zen Upgrades Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT) to Hold

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Trading Down 0.4%

BNT stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.53 and a beta of 1.58. Brookfield Wealth Solutions has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $68.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average is $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions shares are set to split before the market opens on Friday, October 10th. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, August 7th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 9th.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Wealth Solutions ( NYSE:BNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Wealth Solutions had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.11%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Brookfield Wealth Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 105.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Wealth Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNT. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Brookfield Wealth Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 172,600.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Brookfield Wealth Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Wealth Solutions

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

