BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Taglich Brothers raised shares of BGSF from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd.

NYSE:BGSF opened at $5.98 on Friday. BGSF has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $66.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of BGSF by 7,900.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in BGSF by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in BGSF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 52,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

