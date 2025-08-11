Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Ballast Inc.’s Largest Position

Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $34,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

VO stock opened at $283.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $289.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

