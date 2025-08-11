Ballast Inc. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,495 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,087 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,242,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,476,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,758,968,000 after acquiring an additional 717,066 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,878,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,339 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $1,353,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney stock opened at $112.40 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.98. The company has a market cap of $202.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

