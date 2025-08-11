Ballast Inc. Acquires 195 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Chevron by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $4,432,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.11.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $154.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $270.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

