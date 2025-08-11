Mustard Seed Financial LLC Sells 345 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Mustard Seed Financial LLC lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $1,954,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913,335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,398,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,395,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,151 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $153.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $359.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.