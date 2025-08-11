Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Visa by 38,416.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,761,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,173,271,000 after buying an additional 14,723,050 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,518,533,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,260,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,771,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,707 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,689,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 1.4%

V opened at $336.86 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.74 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $352.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,100 shares of company stock worth $27,643,224 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.84.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

