Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 863,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,841 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 2.3% of AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Intuitive Surgical worth $427,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 132.0% during the first quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 19,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Finally, Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.24, for a total value of $1,386,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,171,844.80. The trade was a 13.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,920,634 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $470.08 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.23. The stock has a market cap of $168.51 billion, a PE ratio of 65.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.