Top Industrial Stocks To Follow Now – August 10th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Micron Technology are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies engaged in the production and distribution of goods used in manufacturing, construction, transportation, and related support services. They typically include firms in aerospace and defense, machinery, electrical equipment, and transportation, reflecting the broader industrial economy’s health. Investors often view industrial stocks as indicators of economic expansion or contraction. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $7.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $329.61. 90,979,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,568,456. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 190.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.68 and a 200 day moving average of $307.45. Tesla has a 1-year low of $194.67 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $304.97. 12,439,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,052,154. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.72. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $134.90 and a 1-year high of $310.34. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $7.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,916,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,298,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $129.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

See Also