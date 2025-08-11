Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $19.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.3% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $240.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.