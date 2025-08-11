Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $19.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.3% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
VB stock opened at $240.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.35.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
