Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,306,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $283.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.49. The stock has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $289.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

