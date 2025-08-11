iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management

Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,432,000 after acquiring an additional 251,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,344,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,723,000 after acquiring an additional 819,408 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,589,000 after acquiring an additional 347,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,958,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $936,924,000 after purchasing an additional 155,476 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $110.89 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.74. The stock has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

