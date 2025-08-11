Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,432 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,518.4% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 21,857 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,704,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $585.74 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $588.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

