Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 418 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $445.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $448.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $423.62 and a 200 day moving average of $395.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.