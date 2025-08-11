Capital Planning Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $3,850,000. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 55,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $173.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $417.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.60. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $173.96.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 55.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

