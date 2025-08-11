Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 5,616 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $241.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.53. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $248.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 42.91%. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

