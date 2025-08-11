Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $141.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.44% from the company’s previous close.

DIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney stock opened at $112.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.98. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $202.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

