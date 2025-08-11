SouthState Corp Buys 23,424 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 32,533.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,424 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.00 and its 200-day moving average is $72.84. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.2419 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

