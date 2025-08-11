Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Lowered by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the period. Equinix comprises approximately 1.9% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $32,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Equinix by 82,340.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 890,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,957,000 after acquiring an additional 889,282 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $662,663,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,483,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,042,000 after purchasing an additional 586,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,871,000 after purchasing an additional 291,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Equinix by 169.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 394,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,427,000 after purchasing an additional 248,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,409.65. The trade was a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Dbs Bank raised Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $933.00 price target on the stock. Cfra Research cut shares of Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $837.00 to $798.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $959.86.

Equinix Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $776.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $820.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $847.72. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $701.41 and a one year high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.74%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

