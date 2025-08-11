Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 96,292 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 96,292 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $45.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average is $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $93.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

