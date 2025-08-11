Ballast Inc. Has $1.65 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ballast Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,805 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,949,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,002,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,648 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,238,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,796,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,813 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,117,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,898,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 36,471,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,159,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $952,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,365,376.28. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $637,205.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 257,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,450,653.14. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $71.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day moving average is $63.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $284.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

