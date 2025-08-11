Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 22 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $470.08 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $516.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.56, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 7,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.64, for a total value of $3,935,765.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,565.68. This represents a 37.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,920,634. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.