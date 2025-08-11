Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $904,000 Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Eaton were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Eaton by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in Eaton by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.63.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock opened at $363.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $354.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $141.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $399.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.85%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

