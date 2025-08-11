Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Acquires 976 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $110.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.74. The stock has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

