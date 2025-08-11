Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.4% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.2% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 48,420 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $1,353,607,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 130.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 26,484 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 20,897 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 189,762 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $112.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.16 and a 200 day moving average of $107.98. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $202.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

