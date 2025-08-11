Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PM. UBS Group upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $170.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.71. The company has a market capitalization of $264.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.62 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.66%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

