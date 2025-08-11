Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $198.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

