Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,813 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $30,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $187.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.91 and a 200-day moving average of $184.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Arete initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

