Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $5,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4%

HD opened at $387.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

