Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $27.17 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,591,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $640.25 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $642.94. The company has a market capitalization of $645.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $619.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.95.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

