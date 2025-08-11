Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 167.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,648,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,676,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,124,000 after acquiring an additional 438,537 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,610,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,885,000 after acquiring an additional 752,275 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3,214.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,378,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $578,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,978,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,377,000 after acquiring an additional 44,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $120.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $77.74 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The firm has a market cap of $286.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.63.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 80.0%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Arete Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 21st. Arete downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

