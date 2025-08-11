First American Trust FSB Acquires 85 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

VO opened at $283.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.49. The company has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $289.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

