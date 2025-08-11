SouthState Corp Buys New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $30.39 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.