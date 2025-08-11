Maia Wealth LLC Sells 93 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Maia Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,294 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $732,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15,012.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $664,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,303,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,448 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,077,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $512,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $250.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $702.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $260.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.75.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 480 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,865.70. This represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Westpark Capital upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

