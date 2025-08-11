Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,115,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $81,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 306.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.82.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $89.64 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $97.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

