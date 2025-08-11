Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Boosted by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $304.97 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.90 and a twelve month high of $310.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.63.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $14,176,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at $91,117,639.75. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 789,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 price objective (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.92.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

