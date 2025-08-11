Nuveen LLC Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 542,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,764,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.50% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $563.00 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $536.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $3,675,600 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $761.00 price target (up previously from $754.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $841.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

