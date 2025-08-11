McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mustard Seed Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Gouws Capital LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 97,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 25,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.87.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,280 shares of company stock worth $2,215,178. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE MCD opened at $305.62 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $265.33 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $218.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.57 and a 200-day moving average of $304.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

