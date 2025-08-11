Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,438,824 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,039,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,136,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,496,859,000 after acquiring an additional 928,429 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,257,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $680,649,000 after acquiring an additional 94,177 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $655,953,000 after acquiring an additional 208,200 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $468,846,000 after acquiring an additional 114,930 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,092,919 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $342,883,000 after acquiring an additional 219,173 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.59.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $142.03 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $202.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.67 and a 200-day moving average of $145.51.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

