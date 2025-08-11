American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 0.9% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,809,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,667,344,000 after purchasing an additional 434,118 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,516,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,602 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,413 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,383,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,621,000 after purchasing an additional 285,195 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,136,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,407,000 after purchasing an additional 220,565 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $206.51 on Monday. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.37 and a 200-day moving average of $211.41. The firm has a market cap of $96.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 247.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Tower from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.88.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

