Independent Advisor Alliance Has $36.46 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.2% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $36,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.4% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,594,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,613,912,000. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,891,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $625.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $774.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $799.34.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $984.41.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

