Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 35,430 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 42.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,430 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 7.1% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 114,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $200.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price target on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.66.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

