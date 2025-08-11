Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases 2,148 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,274.36. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,835. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $67.65 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average is $71.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Compass Point began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

